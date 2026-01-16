Megan Thee Stallion Opens First Popeyes Restaurant in Miami

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion has officially opened her first Popeyes restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Miami. The location marks a major milestone in her long-standing partnership with the iconic fast-food brand.

Megan’s Popeyes is located in the heart of Miami Beach at 1427 Washington Avenue, placing it in a high-traffic destination for both locals and visitors. The restaurant features custom design elements curated in collaboration with Megan herself, including a bold mural, playful LED signage, Hottie-certified uniforms, and personalized details such as bespoke stallion tilework and the Popeyes “Poppy” mascot woven throughout the space.

In addition to the immersive design, Megan plans to debut an exclusive franchise-only offering known as “Thee Megan Meal.” The combo includes a chicken sandwich, three-piece tenders, six-piece bone-in wings, red beans and rice, and mac and cheese, delivering a menu inspired by her larger-than-life persona and love for comfort classics.

Beyond aesthetics and menu innovation, Megan’s goal is to create a dynamic dining experience that reflects her bold personality and commitment to premium quality. The restaurant is also expected to play an active role in philanthropic and community outreach initiatives in the Miami area.

The opening follows months of anticipation from fans. In late December, Megan shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself interacting with employees at the location. Earlier in spring 2025, she teased the project while it was still under construction, offering fans a glimpse into her vision for the space.

The Miami opening marks the culmination of a partnership that began in 2021, when Megan and Popeyes announced a groundbreaking collaboration focused on ownership, product development, fashion, and philanthropy. With her first franchise now open, Megan continues to expand her influence beyond music into business, food, and culture.