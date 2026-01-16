The wait is finally over. After nearly eight years of anticipation, A$AP Rocky has officially returned with his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. In true Lord Flacko fashion, the rollout was as visually striking as the music itself, with Rocky and Spotify bypassing traditional social media announcements to unveil the album’s stacked features via massive billboards in major cities around the world.

From New York City and Los Angeles to London, Mexico City, and Miami, fans spotted the monochromatic, minimalist billboards that confirmed what many had suspected: Don’t Be Dumb is a cross-genre masterpiece featuring some of the most respected names in music today.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The billboard reveal confirms a diverse and experimental guest list that perfectly matches Rocky’s “vibe-driven” approach to hip-hop. The lineup includes:

Rap Heavyweights: Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn, and Doechii.

Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn, and Doechii. Genre-Bending Icons: Gorillaz (Damon Albarn), Thundercat, and Jon Batiste.

Gorillaz (Damon Albarn), Thundercat, and Jon Batiste. Alternative & Indie Gems: Jessica Pratt and Danny Elfman.

Jessica Pratt and Danny Elfman. Modern Chart-Toppers: Brent Faiyaz, BossMan Dlow, and will.i.am.

Brent Faiyaz, BossMan Dlow, and will.i.am. Underground Energy: Slay Squad and Sauce Walka.

More Than Just Music

Don’t Be Dumb isn’t just an album; it’s a high-concept art piece. The cover art was created in collaboration with legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, and the production credits read like a “who’s who” of musical giants, including Pharrell Williams, Metro Boomin, Madlib, The Alchemist, and Mike Dean.

The project features 15 tracks (plus bonus cuts on certain platforms), including the aggressive “STFU” with Slay Squad and the long-awaited Tyler, The Creator collaboration “Fish N Steak (What It Is).” Early listeners are already pointing to “Whiskey (Release Me)” featuring Gorillaz and Westside Gunn as a standout moment where Rocky’s psychedelic “Harlem style” reaches its peak.

How to Listen

With the billboards still lighting up city skylines globally, Don’t Be Dumb is now available on all major streaming platforms. This release marks Rocky’s first full-length project since 2018’s Testing, proving that while he may take his time, he always delivers a “generational” moment.

Check out the full album on Spotify and keep an eye out for the Tim Burton-directed companion film rumored to be arriving soon.