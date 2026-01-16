NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sasha Calle, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Teyana Taylor, Joe Carnahan, Lina Esco, Steven Yeun and Kyle Chandler attend The RIP World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix rolled out the red carpet in New York City for the world premiere of The Rip, held at Alice Tully Hall. The event was led by stars and producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who produced the film under their Artists Equity banner. Joining them were cast members Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kyle Chandler, Lina Esco, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Alex Hernandez, and Cliff Chamberlain.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Matt Damon and Ben Affleck attend The RIP World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Teyana Taylor attends The RIP World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Netflix)

Writer and director Joe Carnahan attended alongside producers Luciana Damon and Dani Bernfeld, as well as co-writer Michael McGrale. The premiere also drew a notable guest list, including Jason Momoa, Martha Stewart, Adria Arjona, Steve Buscemi, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, Lily Rabe, James Murray, and others.

Ahead of the premiere, Netflix partnered with the popular sports podcast NightCap to host a special “Guys Night Out,” led by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco. The evening began with a private pre-reception at Felice Columbus, bringing together athletes, artists, and cultural tastemakers for conversation and community. Guests later walked the red carpet before attending the screening and an afterparty at The Glasshouse.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Joe Johnson, Shannon Sharpe, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson attend The RIP World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Shannon Sharpe and Charles Oakley attend Netflix | NightCaps Guys Night Out The Rip Premiere at Felice Columbus on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Terrence Jenkins, Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe and Joe Johnson attend Netflix | NightCaps Guys Night Out The Rip Premiere at Felice Columbus on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Maino, Big Daddy Kane and Joey Bada$$ attend Netflix | NightCaps Guys Night Out The Rip Premiere at Felice Columbus on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Attendees from “Guys Night Out” included Joe Johnson, Joey Badass, Charles Oakley, Big Daddy Kane, The Kid Mero, Terrence J, and Kazeem Famuyide. NightCap live streamed the pre-reception and red carpet arrivals across its social platforms.

The Rip centers on a team of Miami police officers whose trust unravels after they discover millions of dollars hidden in a derelict stash house, setting off a chain of dangerous consequences.