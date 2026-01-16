U.S. Soccer and NIKE have announced the next evolution of their long-standing partnership, reinforcing a shared vision for the future of soccer in the United States. As a Founding Partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, NIKE will bring its athlete-centered innovation directly into the heart of U.S. Soccer’s premier performance facility.

The partnership expands NIKE’s role in supporting athletes at every level by integrating advanced technology, research, and product into key performance spaces at the National Training Center. The milestone strengthens one of the most enduring collaborations in U.S. sports and reflects a mutual commitment to developing the next generation of players nationwide.

“For thirty years, NIKE and U.S. Soccer have worked side-by-side to grow the game at every level, and the NTC is our next opportunity to continue being in service to soccer,” said U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright. “The NTC is the home of soccer in America, and the NIKE Sport Research Lab is an instrumental part of building our foundation to more pathways and possibilities.”

Located just outside of Atlanta, the National Training Center will serve as the first permanent home for all 27 U.S. National Teams. It will also function as a central hub for coaching and referee education, high-performance research, and community programming, bringing the U.S. Way player development philosophy to life.

NIKE’s involvement will focus on resilience and peak performance, with evolving services that include integration with the Nike Sport Research Lab, collaborative research, athlete insights, and access to premium equipment and materials. Athletes across multiple sports will also benefit from shared knowledge of training and recovery.

“At NIKE, we believe that our relentless focus on athlete-centered innovation is what will continue to break barriers in sport and strengthen the love for soccer here in the U.S.,” said Nuno Silva, VP and GM of Nike Soccer North America. “The NTC allows us to scale our partnership with U.S. Soccer while helping unlock a new future for the game.”