Puerto Rican trap artist YOVNGCHIMI continues his upward momentum with the release of his new single “MVLAN,” featuring Spanish rapper JC Reyes. The track is available now across all major streaming platforms and brings together two of the most closely watched voices in Latin trap.

“MVLAN” represents a key moment in YOVNGCHIMI’s evolution, pairing his commanding delivery with JC Reyes’ growing influence in Spain. The collaboration expands YOVNGCHIMI’s reach beyond Puerto Rico while reinforcing his presence across the wider Spanish-speaking market.

Built on themes of power, faith, loyalty, and excess, the track reflects a world governed by street codes and earned respect. YOVNGCHIMI balances confidence with confrontation, weaving together imagery of luxury and authority with the perspective of survival shaped by hardship. The record presents success as the result of experience and resilience rather than chance.

Since breaking onto the scene, YOVNGCHIMI has collaborated with genre heavyweights including Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión, Ozuna, Arcángel, Ñengo Flow, and Myke Towers. His career highlights include multiple platinum certifications, nominations at Premios Juventud and Premios Música Urbana, and recognition from outlets such as Rolling Stone and Complex.

He has also pushed creative boundaries as the first Spanish-language artist to release a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, Mvrda Gvng, and with his debut album WLGS (Whole Lotta Gvng Shit). As 2026 approaches, “MVLAN” further cements YOVNGCHIMI as a defining voice in Latin trap’s new generation.