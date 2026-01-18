Dylan Wild Signs Global Recording Deal With ONErpm

R&B artist Dylan Wild has officially entered a new chapter, signing a global recording agreement with ONErpm after years of building a breakout independent career. The deal was led by Yasmin Damoui, Vice President of A&R at ONErpm, marking a major milestone for the Bronx, New York native singer who has emerged as one of the genre’s most promising new voices.

Wild’s rise has been rooted in consistency and confident songwriting. Without traditional label backing, he accumulated over 19 million streams and turned records like No Patience, Emotions, Replace Me, and Energy into fan favorites. His music has earned placements on major Spotify R&B editorials, while the single No Patience was also featured on a TikTok editorial playlist. His smooth delivery and melodic instincts have drawn comparisons to Chris Brown and today’s leading contemporary R&B artists, positioning him within the lineage of modern R&B hitmakers.

Those accomplishments caught the attention of Damoui and the ONErpm team, who began discussions with the artist late last year amid interest from several other labels and partners. Under the management of former Interscope Records A&R George Ofori Ampadu and Luis Anthony, the partnership was structured as a full recording relationship, allowing Wild to tap into the full strength of ONErpm’s global infrastructure, including artist development, creative services, marketing and brand partnerships, sync opportunities, and coordinated international campaign execution, while preserving the creative identity that defined his independent run.

The signing underscores ONErpm’s continued investment in contemporary R&B, with Wild joining the company as a priority artist for upcoming releases. New music and visuals are already in development as part of his first official campaign with the label, signaling a broader push into the mainstream spotlight.

For listeners who followed his steady ascent from the Bronx to worldwide playlists, the deal represents the next step in a modern R&B story built on connection rather than shortcuts. With a global partner now in place, Dylan Wild enters 2026 poised for his biggest chapter yet.

The artist is expected to announce new music in the coming months under ONErpm.