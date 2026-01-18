Sweet Vegan Things Launches Fundraiser Sweepstakes to Promote Health, Compassion, and Sustainability 

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Sweet Vegan Things (@sweetveganthingsinc) is giving supporters a chance to win big while doing something even bigger for the planet. The beloved vegan brand — known for its dedication to clean, cruelty-free, community-driven living has launched a Fundraiser Sweepstakes offering exciting prizes like a Toyota Camry, cash rewards, and Visa/Mastercard gift cards.

But this campaign is about far more than prizes. Every ticket purchased directly supports Sweet Vegan Things’ expanding mission to make vegan food accessible, uplift local communities, and protect animals and the environment through sustainable, compassionate initiatives.

A Mission Rooted in Purpose and Community

Sweet Vegan Things was founded on the belief that food should heal nourishing people, protecting animals, and respecting the earth. Their fast-growing movement blends delicious plant-based recipes with community outreach, education, and advocacy.

Proceeds from the sweepstakes will help fund three major initiatives:

Fishkill, NY Full-Service Restaurant & Catering Hub

Transforming the new Fishkill location into a full-service vegan restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a dedicated catering center to support local events, families, and community gatherings.

Creative Adventure Camp (Florida)

Creative Adventure camp is a community building project in Orlando area theater camp for youth that is partnered with Disney. The program is aimed at the growth and development of prospective talent to prepare their best prospects with future options at Disney. Opening up hands-on experiences and opportunities for potential hopefuls who participate in the program.

New Orlando/Kissimmee Food Court Pop-Up Location

The Creative Adventure Camp will house a food court-style/pop-up eatery with Sweet Vegan Things as one of its vendors, bringing quick, affordable, and accessible vegan options to students of the camp as well as families, tourists, and everyday shoppers to the Orlando area. Following the same standards of contribution, brand initiatives, and dedication as all Sweet Vegan Things installations, it will also contribute to local animal shelters & other compassionate projects.

Every Ticket Helps Support Community + Sustainability

Each entry contributes to meaningful projects across the communities Sweet Vegan Things will serve. Funding will support:

Local community non-profit partnerships



Sustainability programs



Animal shelter support and advocacy projects



Educational outreach surrounding plant-based living



Expansion of vegan access in underserved areas



Buying a ticket isn’t just entering a sweepstakes — it’s helping build a future centered on health, compassion, and planet-friendly living.

Together, we can support people, save animals, and protect the planet one sweet act at a time.

Enter the Fundraiser Sweepstakes Today!

Don’t miss your chance to win incredible prizes and make a real difference.

Purchase your tickets here:

sweetveganthings.betterworld.org/giveaways/2000-visa-mastercard-gift-card