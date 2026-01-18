On this date in 2005, Compton emcee The Game released his groundbreaking debut album, The Documentary, under Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope Records.

As the first G-Unit artist from outside New York City, The Game joined a star-studded roster that included Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, and the label’s general, 50 Cent. Originally titled Nigga Witta Attitude Vol. 1 as an homage to N.W.A., the album’s name had to be changed after legal objections from Eazy-E’s widow, Tomica Woods-Wright.

The Documentary was both a commercial and critical triumph, achieving gold certification in its first week and double platinum status within two months. Anchored by hits like “Hate It or Love It,” “Westside Story,” and “This Is How We Do” — all featuring 50 Cent — the album propelled The Game to stardom. While the collaboration with 50 was a driving force behind its success, critics speculated about whether the album could have achieved the same impact without its high-profile features.

Beyond its hit singles, the album boasted a stellar lineup of producers, including Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Scott Storch, Just Blaze, and Timbaland. Their contributions made The Documentary a sonic masterpiece and cemented its status as a pivotal release in Hip-Hop’s new millennium. To this day, it remains The Game’s most successful and celebrated project.

Salute to Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, The Game, and the entire G-Unit team for delivering a timeless classic that continues to resonate two decades later.