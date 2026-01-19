Drake just entered the chat with a sense of humor as he likes to do from time to time. As anticipation builds around new music, with the ICEMAN project, the 6 God, has been revisiting moments from his early career and enjoying how fans continue to reinterpret them online.

Recently, the Toronto emcee shared a Story on the gram highlighting a Reel from producer Never Twice, who recreated the beat from “Show Me A Good Time,” a track from Drake’s 2010 debut album Thank Me Later. The Reel carried the caption, “Drake in 2010 be like,” and showed the producer breaking down the song’s sample before rebuilding the instrumental step by step.

Get this, the post tapped into a familiar internet tradition. “Drake be like” and “Drake the type of guy” jokes circulated heavily during the early 2010s, often used to poke fun at his introspective lyrics and emotional openness. At the time, those memes fueled debate, with critics dismissing the style while fans defended it. Years later, the same era is often viewed as foundational, even iconic, by longtime listeners.

Drake’s willingness to reshare the clip suggests he is comfortable revisiting that chapter without defensiveness. His recent activity shows an artist unbothered by old jokes and appreciative of how his work has aged within the culture.

The moment also coincides with a significant chart milestone. Drake recently became the first rapper to place ten albums on the Billboard 200 simultaneously. Thank Me Later returned to the chart at number 92, while Take Care ranked highest among the group at number 17. Other entries include the PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at number 25 and Her Loss with 21 Savage at number 200.

With another release on the horizon, nostalgia and momentum appear to be moving in tandem for Drake.