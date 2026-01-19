LFG, Offset. The Migos emcee, just paid off a federal tax lien exceeding $1.5 million, closing one chapter of a complicated financial situation that has unfolded amid his divorce from Cardi B, according to public records.

The Internal Revenue Service formally released the lien on Dec. 26, 2025, after confirming that Offset had settled a $1,575,266.73 tax bill tied to the 2022 tax year. The lien was first filed in April 2024 and its resolution substantially lowers the rapper’s federal tax liabilities.

Outstanding issues remain at the state level. In March 2025, Georgia tax authorities filed a separate lien claiming Offset failed to pay roughly $292,000 in state income taxes for 2021. Records show the original assessment was $167,916, but the total grew as additional charges accumulated.

State documents indicate interest added more than $53,000 to the balance, while penalties contributed about $40,000. Collection fees and related costs added another $33,000. When combined with other unresolved filings, Offset’s remaining state tax obligations are estimated at $778,426.

The tax matters became public during Cardi B’s remarks about the stalled divorce proceedings last fall. During a September 2025 livestream, she suggested unpaid taxes were a key factor behind the delay.

“The only reason why I’m still married is that somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” she said.

Cardi B also addressed the financial strain tied to negotiations and confirmed she has a restraining order against Offset.

“I’m not gonna live my life on a contract,” she added, emphasizing that she handles her own taxes and is focused on safeguarding her assets. The two artists, who married after being linked in 2017, share three children.

Separately, Offset is contesting a $232,000 default judgment in Florida connected to an alleged 2021 assault at a Miami nightclub. A court hearing on his request to overturn that judgment is set for February 2026.