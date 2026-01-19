Stephen A. Smith is not ruling out entering politics at the highest level. In a recent interview with ABC’s Linsey Davis, the longtime sports analyst revealed he is seriously considering a 2028 presidential run after receiving encouragement from influential figures.

“I’m considering it in all seriousness, because I’ve had very, very serious people approach me about it,” Smith said.

He went on to explain the scope of those conversations, adding, “I have no choice. I’ve had elected officials coming up to me… folks who are pundits come up to me. I’ve had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others that have talked to me about exploratory committees.”

While Smith has not announced any formal plans, his comments suggest the idea is more than hypothetical as he weighs his options ahead of the next election cycle.