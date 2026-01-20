The NBA announced the starters for the 75th All-Star Game, set for February 15 at the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles, with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge.

Ten All-Star starters were named, five from each conference. The Eastern Conference includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, and Tyrese Maxey. The Western Conference features Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, and Victor Wembanyama, who won a tiebreaker over Anthony Edwards for a starting spot.

“The five players honored as starters from each conference were selected by fans, current NBA players, and a media panel,” the NBA said. “Fan votes served as the tiebreaker in cases of a tie.”

The 2026 All-Star Game will introduce a new format: two U.S. teams and one World team competing in a round-robin tournament with four 12-minute games. Players will be selected without regard to position, with team assignments to be announced later.

All-Star reserves will be revealed on February 1 at 6 p.m. ET during NBC/Peacock’s “Sunday Night Basketball” doubleheader.