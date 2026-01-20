Jordan Brand is opening 2026 by reimagining one of its most iconic silhouettes through the lens of defiant, unapologetic women. The Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” continues a legacy long associated with greatness, while spotlighting the power and confidence of Jordan Brand Women.

The brand recently teased the campaign with a striking poster featuring Niecy Nash as a genie, reinforcing themes of confidence, authority, and self-belief. The visual sets the tone for a release that bridges history, innovation, and cultural impact.

Set to release for the first time, the AJ6 Infrared “Salesman” is inspired by an unreleased 1999 sample that never reached retail. The design brings back hallmark elements from the original model, including extended Infrared detailing across the midsole, a black nubuck upper, a visible Air unit in the heel, and a Dynamic Fit inner sleeve. Unlike past retro versions, this edition spreads Infrared throughout most of the midsole rather than limiting it to the heel and toe accents.

During its 35th anniversary year, the Air Jordan 6 returns with refined updates that closely mirror the 1991 silhouette worn by Michael Jordan during his first championship run. The shape has been adjusted to better reflect the original, including a modified internal bootie, a more accurate toe structure, and a tongue raised by two millimeters to match the in-game pairs MJ wore.

The Infrared shade itself was reverse-engineered by comparing the 1991 and 2000 releases side by side to ensure precise color accuracy. This makes the “Salesman” the first non-collaboration AJ6 to feature this level of historical reconstruction.

Nodding to its sample origins, the sneaker includes sample text printed on the inner collar, along with a factory-style hangtag and packaging designed to resemble footwear review samples typically sent to retailers.

“It’s the centerpiece of the Infrared Collection,” said Terrance Harvey, Expert, Streetwear Footwear Product Management Icons, Jordan Brand. “MJ won his first championship in this colorway, and since then, it has represented greatness. I’m excited for this newly reimagined icon to inspire fans to always strive for more.”

An accompanying apparel collection and additional footwear options, including an Air Jordan 1 Low and the Flight Court with Infrared detailing, will also be released. The Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” arrives February 14 on nike.com and at select retailers.