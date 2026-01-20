A$AP Rocky has unveiled the official music video for “Air Force (Black Demarco),” continuing the visual rollout from his fourth studio album DON’T BE DUMB. Directed by A$AP Rocky alongside AWGE, the video stars legendary filmmaker and illustrator Tim Burton and brings Rocky’s creative universe to life.

The video centers on the six alter egos Burton designed for DON’T BE DUMB, each representing a distinct chapter in Rocky’s career. The characters, GR1M, MR. MAYERS, RUGAHAND, BABUSHKA BOI, DUMMY, and SHIRTHEAD, emerge from Burton’s sketchbook and take over the screen as chaos unfolds across New York City.

Blending surreal storytelling with fashion and performance art, the visual expands the album’s narrative world while highlighting Rocky’s long-standing interest in character-driven expression. “Air Force (Black Demarco)” serves as another cinematic extension of DON’T BE DUMB, reinforcing the project’s emphasis on imagination, reinvention, and artistic control.