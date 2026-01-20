Beats has unveiled a bold new visual campaign starring MLB superstar, World Series champion, MVP, and global icon Shohei Ohtani. Created in collaboration with acclaimed contemporary photographer Daniel Sannwald, the campaign features three mixed media illustrations depicting Ohtani towering above the Los Angeles skyline he now calls home.

Across the visuals, Ohtani wears three of his favorite Beats products: Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, and Powerbeats Fit. The designs place the athlete at the center of sport, music, and culture, highlighting both his dominance on the field and his growing influence beyond baseball.

The campaign arrives during a defining stretch in Ohtani’s career. Over the past two seasons, he has delivered back-to-back World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, earned National League MVP honors, secured his sixth consecutive All-MLB First Team selection, and appeared in his fifth MLB All-Star Game. His accomplishments have positioned him as a symbol of excellence, ambition, and global reach.

Set against iconic Los Angeles backdrops, each image emphasizes scale and presence. Ohtani appears elevated not only in size, but in meaning, representing pride, aspiration, and the intersection of sports and culture within the city.

As a Los Angeles-born brand rooted in music, sports, and entertainment, Beats intentionally aligned its most recognizable products with Ohtani’s story and connection to the city.

“Los Angeles is a city of energy, culture, and ambition,” says Shohei Ohtani. “Wearing Beats and seeing myself rise above the skyline feels symbolic of the connection I have with this city and our fans. We rise high together.”