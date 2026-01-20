Blueface Confesses Love for Coi Leray on Shirley’s Temple

Blueface made a bold personal admission during the latest episode of Shirley’s Temple. During the conversation, the rapper openly expressed his feelings for Coi Leray, even referencing her current relationship with Justin LaBoy.

During the episode, Blueface suggested he would wait out her situation, estimating it would last about 90 days. He also made clear how serious he would be if given the chance. “I would cut everybody off today, she could have the code to my phone and everything,” Blueface said.

The moment quickly sparked reactions online, with fans debating the sincerity of his comments and what it could mean for all parties involved. The confession adds another viral moment to Shirley’s Temple as the episode continues to circulate across social media.