Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has released his new single “For Everybody” alongside an ambitious music film that completes a creative vision first teased through his partnership with Sporty Group. The project brings together a powerful lineup of African athletes, including Camavinga, Nico and Iñaki Williams, Ighalo, Makelele, Karembeu, Alex Song, Militão, Asisat Oshoala, and Cheslin Kolbe, blending music and sport into a defining cultural moment.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Dave Meyers with choreography by Shay Latukolan, and produced in collaboration with Sporty Studios, the film highlights the emotional and physical energy at the heart of African sport. Cinematic visuals merge with athletic movement, fashion, and symbolic storytelling inspired by football, culture, and community.

“This one is for the culture – for everyone carrying our sound, our spirit and our story around the world,” Burna Boy said.

Director Dave Meyers added, “Africa is a continent of extraordinary cultural richness – defined by beauty, grace, and boundless diversity.”

With themes of resilience, legacy, and collective momentum, “For Everybody” celebrates a new generation of African icons shaping global culture.