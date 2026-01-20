Chelsea Handler is once again giving 50 Cent his flowers, this time for his relentless and very public campaign against Diddy.

During a recent appearance on the We Might Be Drunk podcast, Handler praised 50 Cent for never letting up on the Bad Boy founder, whose legal troubles culminated in a federal conviction last year. Handler, who briefly dated 50 Cent in the early 2010s, made it clear she is entertained by his consistency.

“I love what he’s doing to Diddy. I love what Fiddy’s doing to Diddy,” she said. “Yeah, he’s relentless. He’s great.” She even joked that the performance alone might be enough to make her reconsider rekindling their relationship.

Handler also revisited her history with 50, confidently claiming she holds a unique position among his exes. “I’m the only one he doesn’t ever talk sht about,” she said. “Apparently he talks sht about all of his exes, and I’m one of the only ones he talks about respectfully. He’s not going to have anything bad to say about me. I was a dream.”

The jokes didn’t stop there. Handler recently took another playful jab while presenting at the Critics’ Choice Awards, quipping, “The cast of KPop Demon Hunters is here — not to be confused with Netflix’s other music movie, 50 Cent: Diddy Hunter.”

50 Cent’s ongoing commentary has been a fixture on social media for years, but it intensified after Diddy’s federal case went to trial. The Bad Boy mogul was ultimately found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and is currently serving a 50 month prison sentence.

For Handler, it is all entertainment. For 50 Cent, it is apparently unfinished business. And for the internet, it remains one of the most one sided feuds still running, with Chelsea Handler watching from the sidelines and enjoying every minute of it.