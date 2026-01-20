In case you missed it, a digital short comedy sketch by rising star Druski is sparking conversation well beyond punchlines. His viral video titled “Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money,” a two minute satire, has crossed cultural and religious lines, drawing reactions from fans, critics, and now prominent faith leaders, including Pastor Mike Todd.

Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/oku5IQE01N — DRUSKI (@druski) January 13, 2026

To break down the roughly two and a half minute clip, Druski portrays a hyper-stylized pastor who makes a dramatic entrance from the ceiling, frames luxury fashion as holy symbolism, and repeatedly pressures congregants to give money toward loosely defined church causes. The performance moves fast, but the underlying critique is unmistakable. Since its release, the video has surpassed 91 million views, becoming one of the most widely circulated comedy sketches of the year.

The parody resonated because it reflected familiar criticisms of prosperity gospel culture. One of the most quoted lines, “Christian Dior because I’m a Christian,” along with exaggerated donation appeals, mirrored long-standing debates around wealth, spectacle, and financial expectations placed on worshippers.

Audience reaction has been divided. Many viewers applauded the sketch as incisive social commentary delivered through humor, calling it a sharp reflection of issues that are often discussed quietly within religious communities. Others felt uneasy, arguing that the satire cut too close to reality and risked blurring the line between comedy and criticism of faith itself.

Pastor Mike Todd talked about druski’s church skit and claims it was all a distraction



“It wasn’t an attack on the church. It was an attack on your focus…..the enemy is releasing weapons of mass distraction.” https://t.co/1yP1XjIlYt pic.twitter.com/mmDDQCsjsG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 19, 2026

As the sketch continued to circulate, online discussion turned more pointed. Social media users began speculating about real-life inspirations behind the character, frequently mentioning Transformation Church and its lead pastor, Mike Todd, as comparisons gained traction across platforms.

The video’s reach has made it more than a viral joke. It has become a flashpoint for broader conversations about money, influence, and accountability within modern church culture.