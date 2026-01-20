Finesse2Tymes is drawing attention online after naming Young Thug during a series of social media rants criticizing what he views as hypocrisy in rap culture. The Memphis rapper took issue with artists who publicly condemn snitching while allegedly maintaining close relationships with people who cooperate with authorities.

During the rant, Finesse2Tymes directly referenced Young Thug while discussing Gunna and ongoing debates around loyalty and accountability. “Young Thug and them knew Gunna was the police and still hung with him. I’m sick of you n****s talking about snitches and y’all be right there next to them,” he said.

He continued, “Y’all be throwing me off with that sht. You street n****s, you gangstas, y’all be quick to holler a n****a the police and be sitting right next to the police. Your partner be the police the whole time and you be knowing.”

The comments have sparked renewed discussion across social platforms.