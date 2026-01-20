Born Jo Vaughn Virginie Scott on this day in 1995, Joey Bada$$ celebrates another year as one of Hip Hop’s most respected and forward thinking voices, an artist who honors the past while firmly standing in the present.

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Joey first caught the culture’s attention in 2012 with the release of his breakout mixtape 1999. At a time when the genre was dominated by trends far removed from its roots, Joey arrived with sharp lyricism, dusty beats, and an unmistakable reverence for Golden Era Hip Hop. The project did more than introduce a new artist. It reminded listeners that substance, structure, and skill still mattered.

As a founding member of the Pro Era collective, Joey played a central role in reintroducing boom bap aesthetics to a new generation. His voice stood out not just for technical ability, but for clarity of thought. Projects like B4.DA. and AllAmerikkkanBada showcased his growth, balancing raw bars with social awareness and introspection. Joey proved he could speak on systemic issues without sounding preachy, and flex lyrically without losing purpose.

Beyond the music, Joey has continued to expand his creative footprint. He has delivered standout performances on screen, earning praise for his roles on Mr. Robot and Power Book III Raising Kanan. His presence in acting feels like a natural extension of his artistry, confident, nuanced, and grounded in storytelling.

At 31 years old, Joey Bada$$ has already built a catalog and career many artists never reach. More importantly, he has done it on his own terms, never chasing validation, never abandoning his foundation. He represents a generation that understands Hip Hop is both a craft and a responsibility.

hey Today is about celebrating the journey so far and recognizing that the story is still being written. Salute to Joey Bada$$ on his birthday, a Brooklyn voice who continues to push the culture forward with intention, integrity, and skill.