Born Ahmir Khalib Thompson on this day in 1971, the one and only Questlove is celebrating his birthday, and Hip Hop is better for every year he has given it.

Best known as the rhythmic heartbeat of The Roots, Questlove has spent decades proving that a drummer can be the architect, the historian, and the cultural connector all at once. His presence behind the kit is iconic, but his influence stretches far beyond the stage, touching nearly every corner of modern music and culture.

On February 17, 2014, Questlove and The Roots made late night history when they became the in house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, following a remarkable run of 969 episodes in the same role on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Night after night, they brought musicianship, humor, and soul to television, redefining what a house band could be for a new generation.

Behind the scenes, Questlove’s résumé reads like a Hall of Fame ballot. As a producer and collaborator, he has worked with Jay Z, Common, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, the late Amy Winehouse, John Legend, and the legendary Al Green, among many others. His role within creative collectives like The Soulquarians and The Grand Wizards helped shape some of the most influential and timeless music of the past few decades.

What makes Questlove special is not just what he plays or produces, but how he connects eras, genres, and people. He is a scholar with sticks, a DJ with a drummer’s touch, and a curator who understands that music lives best when it is shared generously.

Today, we celebrate Questlove not just for the milestones, but for the joy, curiosity, and passion he continues to bring to the culture. Happy birthday to a true original, and here’s to many more years of rhythm, wisdom, and greatness.