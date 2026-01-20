The Kardashian business machine is officially looking toward the next generation. Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed a series of expansive trademarks under the name of her eldest daughter, North West, signaling a massive potential move into the multi-billion dollar toy and game industry.

The Trademark Breakdown

According to legal documents obtained from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the 45-year-old SKIMS mogul is seeking to lock down the “North West” brand for an exhaustive list of children’s products. The filings include:

Dolls & Action Figures: Traditional toys and figurines.

Play-sets & Puppets: Imaginative play environments and character puppets.

Puzzles & Party Games: Interactive entertainment for kids and groups.

Educational Toys: Kits and playthings designed for development.

A Strategic Legal Move

While these filings are just now coming to light, records indicate that Kim’s legal team first initiated this process in 2023. Since then, the mogul has been playing the long game; her lawyers have filed for multiple extensions to keep the application active. As of September 2025, the case is officially listed as “pending.”

Industry insiders suggest that Kim isn’t necessarily rushing these products to factory lines just yet. Instead, this appears to be a protective “branding moat.” By securing the rights now, she ensures that no third party can profit from North’s name in the toy space, allowing North to step into a pre-packaged business empire whenever she is ready.

North West: The Creative Force

This move comes as 12-year-old North West continues to emerge as a public figure in her own right. From her viral TikTok presence and creative direction in music videos to her interest in art and fashion, North is already a “brand” with significant cultural capital.

The trademarking of “North West” for puppets and party games suggests that the family sees her future not just in fashion or music, but as a lifestyle brand for her own peers. If approved, these trademarks could pave the way for North to become one of the youngest moguls in the family, following in the footsteps of her mother and her aunt Kylie Jenner.

For now, the project remains in the legal phase, but the Kardashian-Jenner camp is clearly ensuring that when the “North West” toy line eventually drops, the name will be theirs and theirs alone.