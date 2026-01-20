I recently had the pleasure of visiting the newest power couple taking over the seafood scene, and I was absolutely blown away. Operating under the name King and Queen Pasta, this husband-and-wife duo is delivering explosive taste and creativity that has rightfully earned them the reputation of having the best seafood in the tri-state area.

The flavors are undeniable. I was first struck by their signature stuffed baked potato—a towering masterpiece topped with salmon, shrimp, and broccoli, drizzled in the most decadent, velvety sauce I’ve ever tasted. The fried fish and snow crabs “danced” with flavor, but the cleaned blue crabs were the true standout; seasoned for royalty and meticulously prepared, they are a level of quality rarely seen in the industry.

Behind the plate is an even more impressive story of resilience and family. I sat down with the founders to discuss their journey from a Newark kitchen to two booming locations.

The Football Sideline Start

The empire began with a simple act of service. “Our husband-and-wife business began in my mother’s kitchen, where my husband and I cooked for the parents of our son’s football team,” they recalled. The parents were so impressed they convinced the couple to start selling platters.

When asked when they realized this was a real business and not just a side gig, they shared: “We never thought it would become this big. one weekend of cooking turned into every weekend then some how some way we started cooking daily it took off pretty quick.”

The business eventually moved from a third-floor apartment on Goldsmith Avenue to a food truck, which served as their training ground for three years before they opened their Newark restaurant in 2024 and Irvington in 2025. “The food truck prepared me in so many ways,” they noted. “Interacting with the customers and getting to them was the best part.”

Scaling Through a Pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic challenged many, King and Queen Pasta saw a massive spike in demand. Instead of hiring external help, they leaned into their greatest strength: family.

“We didn’t really have to make any changes we was always a family business,” the couple explained. “During Covid my whole family stepped in and played a big part I couldn’t have done it without My Mom, My husband, my kids, my sister and My Aunt.”

This family-first approach is how they maintain the homemade quality across multiple locations. When asked how they keep the “family feel” alive during such rapid growth, they attributed it to faith: “A lot of prayers! Nobody but GOD I try not to change a thing. What got us here will keep us here.”

The Heart and Soul of the Menu

Of all the decadent items on the menu, one dish remains the true representative of their soul. For the founders, it’s all about the crabs. When asked which recipe defines the brand, they pointed to: “My Blue crabs Cleaned & Seasoned mild or spicy.”

Having tasted them, it’s clear why. The cleaning process ensures that every bite is packed with the signature spice blend they perfected in that original kitchen.

A Legacy of Bonding

Building a business with siblings and children is no small feat, but for this couple, the professional success is secondary to the personal growth. When asked about the ultimate reward of this journey, they didn’t mention the revenue or the expansion, but the people by their side.

“The biggest reward was the bonding Time,” they shared. “My family besides this business means everything to me.”

If you are looking for seafood that is prepared with royal precision and a family heart, King and Queen Pasta is the undisputed destination. Whether you’re tucking into that legendary stuffed potato or cracking into their cleaned blue crabs, you are tasting a decade of hustle, faith, and love.

