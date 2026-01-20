Lamar Odom Arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was arrested and booked for driving under the influence early Saturday morning in Las Vegas. According to reports, Odom was also cited for two traffic violations, including driving more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit and improper lane change or failure to maintain his lane.

At the time of the report, Odom remained in custody, per information shared by TMZ. No additional details regarding his release or court date have been made public.

The incident adds to a series of highly publicized challenges for the former basketball champion, whose life after the NBA has often played out in the public eye.