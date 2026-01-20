Ludacris Not Booked for Kid Rock Festival, Manager Clears Up Confusion

Ludacris had the game confused when his name popped up on Kid Rock’s Rock the Country festival. Rock and his MAGA-supporting brand raised questions for Luda, whose own don’t align with the principles. After Luda’s name was pulled from the bill, many thought it was an effort to save safe. His manager, Chaka Zulu, reveals Luda was never booked in the first place.

Speaking on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Ebro Darden revealed he heard from Chaka Zulu who cleared it all up: “I spoke to Chaka Zulu, a good friend of mine, who text me after the show, and was basically, like, sent me the flyer, and said, ‘We were never on this show. They tried to book us, and jumped the gun.”

This follows a rep for the “Area Codes” rapper who stated, “Lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

You can hear it below.