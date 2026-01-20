Singer Mariah The Scientist was spotted wearing Mars The Label while attending the brand’s 10th Birthday Official After Party at Chinawhite Manchester. The appearance highlighted her ongoing influence at the intersection of music and fashion.

For the celebration, Mariah wore “The Zeda Corset in Brown Wash,” priced at $63.50 USD, paired with “The Zeda Cargos in Brown Wash,” retailing for $88.90 USD. The coordinated look reflected Mars The Label’s signature blend of contemporary edge and wearable style.

The milestone event brought together creatives and tastemakers to celebrate the brand’s decade-long run, with Mariah’s presence adding star power to the night. Her outfit quickly drew attention online, reinforcing her reputation as a fashion-forward artist who consistently aligns with emerging and established labels alike.