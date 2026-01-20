Rapper Offset has cleared a massive financial hurdle that was reportedly standing in the way of his legal split from Cardi B. According to exclusive reports from Us Weekly, the Migos star has paid off a staggering $1.5 million tax debt that had been a major point of contention between the estranged couple.

Clearing the Books

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filed official documents on December 26, 2025, releasing a lien that accused the rapper of owing $1,575,266.73 for the 2022 tax year. This specific lien had been hanging over his head since it was originally filed in April 2024.

By satisfying this seven-figure bill, Offset has substantially reduced his total government debt. However, he isn’t entirely in the clear; records show that he still has outstanding liens totaling approximately $778,426.

The Divorce Stalemate

The timing of this payment is critical. Last year, Cardi B took to social media and legal channels to claim that Offset was intentionally stalling their divorce. She alleged that he was refusing to sign the final paperwork unless she agreed to pay his outstanding tax liabilities.

With this major $1.5 million payment now finalized, the primary roadblock Cardi B identified appears to be largely removed. Fans and legal experts are now waiting to see if this settlement will finally lead to the duo officially signing off on their marriage.