Money, power and respect is a real thing. Especially when it comes to venture capital. October’s Very Own is emerging as a case study in how cultural credibility can translate into global scale, as investor interest intensifies around brands rooted in authentic creative communities.

“There is extraordinary global demand for culturally authentic brands right now and the timing couldn’t be better for OVO,” said Dr. Zack Ellison, CFA, CAIA, A.R.I.’s Founder and Managing General Partner. He pointed to recent market signals, noting, “Recently, Human Made, the streetwear brand partially owned by Pharrell Williams, went public at nearly $500 million and was reportedly 60 times oversubscribed. It’s a clear signal that investors see tremendous value in brands that blend creativity, community, and cultural credibility. OVO is uniquely positioned within that movement, combining global influence across fashion, music, sports, and a cultural and lifestyle presence that sets it apart.”

Founded in Toronto in 2008, OVO has grown from a music collective into a vertically integrated lifestyle company with flagship stores across Canada and major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and London. Under CEO Derek “Drex” Jancar, a 2025 Billboard Canada Impact Award recipient, the brand continues expanding e-commerce, partnerships, and retail operations built on the creative vision of Drake, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah “40” Shebib.

“OVO represents the next generation of Canadian entrepreneurship,” Dr. Ellison said. “Drake, Oliver, and 40 created something culturally unparalleled, and Drex is now scaling that vision with remarkable discipline and strategic clarity. It’s a rare combination, and one that A.R.I. is proud to support.”

Ellison emphasized durability as a key factor. “A critical part of A.R.I.’s investment process is evaluating staying power,” he said. “OVO isn’t a moment; it’s a long-term movement. Very few brands have sustained OVO’s level of credibility and consistency across both creative and commercial dimensions. It is extraordinary and it’s exactly the profile we seek in our investments.”

Positioned alongside brands like SKIMS, Fenty, and Rhode, OVO continues to expand through collaborations across fashion, sports, and entertainment, reinforcing its role as a global ambassador for Canadian culture.