Buy two games, get the third for a penny!

It’s official. The penny is having its moment, and Lucky Strike is giving you a reason to actually use one.

After decades of loose change, forgotten jars, and pennies collecting dust at the bottom of your bag, the smallest coin in your wallet is finally getting its time in the spotlight. And Lucky Strike is turning it into something everyone can enjoy: a chance to bowl a game for just one penny.

On January 25 all family centers under the Lucky Strike Entertainment umbrella (including AMF, Bowlero, Lucky Strike, Boomers Parks, Castle Park, and Visalia Adventure Park) are hosting a Penny Retirement Party, a one-day event with a simple, clever twist:

Buy two games of bowling at full price, and get a third game for a penny. Plus, if you purchase an unlimited attractions pass at any of the family destinations you get a 16 oz ICEE for a penny!

Yes, a penny.

Because if there’s ever been a reason to keep one in your pocket, this is it.

Bowling for a penny… literally

For one day only, guests can turn a single cent into a full game of bowling. It’s the kind of deal you don’t see every day: playful and unexpected.

It’s a throwback to the days when a penny actually meant something, except now it gets you an extra game on the lanes.

No complicated rules. No fine print to decode. Just bring your friends, grab a lane, and see how far a penny can really go.

Why everyone’s talking about the penny

The penny has become a running joke in everyday life. It costs more to make than it’s worth, it slows down checkout lines, and most of us barely notice when one hits the ground.

That’s exactly what makes bowling for a penny so fun.

As conversations about the penny’s future pop up everywhere from news headlines to social feeds, Lucky Strike saw the perfect opportunity to turn a cultural moment into a real-world experience. Instead of letting the penny fade away quietly, we’re giving it one last big night out.

A perfect excuse for a night (or day) out

The Penny Retirement Party isn’t just about the deal, it’s about making a day of it.

Stop by on January 25 and enjoy:

A third game of bowling for just a penny

Arcade action

Food and drinks

The kind of laid-back energy Lucky Strike is known for

It’s an easy plan, a great group hang, and a story you’ll actually want to tell later: “Yeah, I bowled a full game for a penny.”

If you’re coming with friends, this is exactly the kind of low-effort, high-fun night that’s easy to turn into a full-on hang.

Why moments like this matter

Some of the best experiences are the ones that feel spontaneous, current, and a little unexpected.

Bowling for a penny is one of those moments. It taps into something everyone recognizes, turns it into a real-life experience, and gives people a reason to get off the couch and onto the lanes.

It’s not just a discount, it’s a moment.

Join us on January 25

If you’ve ever ignored a penny, tossed one in a jar, or wondered why we still carry them around, now’s your chance to finally put one to good use.

On January 25, stop by your local Lucky Strike, buy two games, and bowl your third for a penny.

Find your center using the Lucky Strike location finder including AMF, Bowlero, Lucky Strike, Boomers Parks, Castle Park, and Visalia Adventure Park).

Because when else are you going to get a full game of bowling for one cent?