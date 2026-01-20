Oh snap, Marvel’s Harlem legend Luke Cage may not be done protecting Harlem after all. Actor Mike Colter, who led Marvel’s Luke Cage series during Netflix’s original run, has reopened the door to a potential return following recent conversations and renewed momentum within Marvel Studios.

The character first debuted on Netflix in 2016 as part of the platform’s street-level Marvel universe, which also included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. Colter starred in two seasons of Luke Cage before the storylines converged in the limited series The Defenders. Netflix ended its Marvel slate in 2019, and the shows were later removed entirely, leaving the future of the characters uncertain.

For years, Colter downplayed the idea of stepping back into the role, despite consistent fan interest. That stance began to shift after Disney+ revived Daredevil with Daredevil: Born Again, which premiered in 2025 and formally brought several Netflix-era characters into Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity.

Speaking on Shawn Stockman’s podcast On That Note, Colter acknowledged discussions about returning.

“I’ve had conversations,” he said. “I would tell people no, because when it wrapped, I loved playing Luke Cage, but I also love acting. I love doing different things.”

Colter explained that his hesitation was rooted in wanting to explore a wider range of roles, though time has altered his perspective. He said he appreciates the ongoing support for Luke Cage and suggested there may be “unfinished business” with the character. He also confirmed he has spoken with Luke Cage creator and showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker about possible next steps.

With Daredevil back in circulation, Colter said the landscape feels more favorable. “Bring the Defenders back. Bring Jessica back,” he said. “We’re in a better position to see this come into fruition faster than we think. We’ll see.”

Adding to the speculation, Colter and Iron Fist actor Finn Jones were recently seen in New York during production on the upcoming season. Daredevil: Born Again returns in March 2026, and signs increasingly point to Luke Cage’s story continuing.