The National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 brings together three elite careers that helped define modern baseball, as Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones were elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and will be joined in Cooperstown by slugging second baseman Jeff Kent, who was voted in last December by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.

Beltrán earned induction in his fourth year on the BBWAA ballot, receiving 84.2 percent of the vote, comfortably surpassing the 75 percent threshold. Over a 20 year Major League career, Beltrán established himself as one of the most complete players of his generation. He finished with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, 1,587 runs batted in, and 312 stolen bases, making him one of the rare players in history to combine elite power, speed, and switch hitting at such a high level. A nine time All Star, Beltrán also built a reputation as a premier postseason performer and played a key role on multiple playoff teams, including the 2017 World Series champion Astros. His election recognizes both his statistical excellence and his long standing impact as a center fielder who could influence games in every phase.

Andruw Jones joined Beltrán as a BBWAA electee after a steady climb on the ballot, earning 78.4 percent of the vote in his ninth year of eligibility. Jones’ rise was one of the most dramatic in recent Hall of Fame voting, as he received just 7.3 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot before voters increasingly embraced his defensive dominance and overall value. Across 17 seasons, Jones hit 434 home runs, drove in 1,289 runs, and stole 152 bases, but his defining legacy came in center field. Widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive outfielders in baseball history, Jones won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves and set a standard for range, instincts, and reliability that remains unmatched. His induction places him firmly among the game’s all time elite at his position.

Already part of the Class of 2026 is Jeff Kent, who was elected in December by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee with 14 of 16 votes. Kent’s selection corrected a long debated omission, as his offensive production at second base stood apart from nearly everyone who played the position. Over a 17 year career, Kent became the all time home run leader among second basemen, finishing with 1,518 RBIs and four Silver Slugger Awards. He also captured the 2000 National League MVP Award while starring for the San Francisco Giants. Kent played for several teams during his career, including the Mets, where his time in New York remains part of his broader legacy as one of the most impactful hitters at a traditionally defense first position.

Together, Beltrán, Jones, and Kent represent a Hall of Fame class defined by excellence, versatility, and longevity. Each dominated in a different way, Beltrán with his all around brilliance, Jones with historically great defense paired with power, and Kent by redefining offensive expectations for second basemen. Their induction in Cooperstown in July 2026 will celebrate careers that helped shape the modern game and left statistical and cultural footprints that continue to resonate.