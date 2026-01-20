Gervonta “Tank” Davis is no longer the World Boxing Association’s lightweight titleholder after the sanctioning body moved him out of champion status in the wake of an active arrest warrant connected to an alleged domestic violence incident.

The WBA confirmed that Davis has been reclassified as “Champion in Recess,” a designation that strips him of active champion recognition and leaves the lightweight belt vacant. The organization said it will determine the next steps for the division as the situation develops, including the possibility of ordering a bout between leading contenders to crown a new titleholder.

The warrant was issued by authorities in Miami Gardens, Florida, following accusations from a woman described in court records as Davis’s former girlfriend. She alleges the undefeated boxer assaulted her during an incident at a Miami-area venue in October 2025.

According to the warrant, the alleged charges include battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. Law enforcement officials have indicated that efforts to locate Davis are ongoing.

Davis has not made a public statement regarding the warrant or the allegations. His legal representatives have also not issued a formal response as of this writing.

The legal matter has already begun to affect Davis’s professional career. Reports indicate that a planned exhibition bout later this year was canceled after the allegations surfaced and the criminal investigation became public.

Known for his knockout power and crossover appeal, Davis has captured multiple world titles across several weight classes and entered this period with an unblemished record. The unfolding legal process now casts uncertainty over his immediate future in the sport.

The WBA said additional decisions concerning the lightweight division will be made as the case progresses.