Global Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Asake have joined forces once again with the release of their new single “Jogodo.” The track arrives as the lead offering from their upcoming joint project, REAL, Vol. 1, and sets the tone for one of the most anticipated collaborations in Nigerian music.

Smooth, infectious, and soulful, “Jogodo” is driven by pulsing percussion and bold brass arrangements. Rooted in Nigerian Pidgin, the song plays on the meaning of “Jogodo,” a term associated with being intoxicated or under the influence. Wizkid and Asake trade verses effortlessly, blending their distinct vocal styles into a seamless exchange that highlights their natural chemistry.

“Working on this record with Asake came naturally,” Wizkid said. “We speak the same musical language.”

Asake echoed that sentiment, adding, “When Wizkid and I collaborate, it feels special because it’s coming from a real place of friendship, mutual respect, and love for our culture.”

With “Jogodo,” Wizkid and Asake reinforce their status as leading forces in Afrobeats while building excitement for REAL, Vol. 1.