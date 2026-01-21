Netflix, Lionsgate, and 3Arts Entertainment have announced that two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese will join season two of The Hunting Wives in the co-starring role of Trainer Barbie. The casting marks another major crossover moment for Reese as she expands her presence beyond sports into television.

Reese joins newly announced cast members Kim Matula, Alex FitzAlan, John Stamos, Dale Dickey, and Cam Gigandet, alongside returning stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, and more.

Season two is currently in production in the United States and will premiere globally as a Netflix-branded series. Created by Rebecca Cutter and based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, season one spent five weeks in Netflix’s global English Top 10, earning more than 20 million views despite a US-only release.