A$AP Rocky shared a deeply personal act of generosity during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Harlem rapper revealed that he stepped in to cover rent for tenants living in his grandmother’s former apartment building, choosing to help without public fanfare.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Rocky explained how his own experiences shaped his approach to giving back. “Well, some people might not know much about my early days, my past and my background. So I grew up in the homeless shelter system. Me and my family,” Rocky said.

He also addressed why he prefers to keep his charitable efforts private. “And for me, when I look online and stuff and I see TikToks of people doing things like donating to homeless people, it’s usually with a camera there. And for me, that’s a little pretentious.”

