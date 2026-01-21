A$AP Rocky has officially announced his 2026 Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, a massive 42 date global run promoted by Live Nation. The tour marks fans’ first opportunity to experience DON’T BE DUMB live, Rocky’s first full-length album in eight years.

The North American leg launches May 27 at the United Center in Chicago and will stop in major markets including Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and Houston’s Toyota Center. The run wraps July 11 at Prudential Center in New Jersey. Rocky will then take the tour overseas, kicking off the Europe and UK leg on August 25 in Brussels at ING Arena. Additional stops include London, Milan, Germany, Sweden, and more, before closing out September 30 at Accor Arena in Paris.

General ticket sales begin January 27 at 9:00 AM local time via ASAPROCKY.COM. Artist presales in North America start January 23 at 10:00 AM local time for fans who sign up through Live Nation, while EU and UK artist presales begin January 21 using the password DONTBEDUMB.

Cash App Card holders will receive early access to U.S. dates starting January 21, along with exclusive merchandise perks, including a limited edition DON’T BE DUMB vinyl while supplies last. Fans can also customize their Cash App Card with A$AP Rocky-designed stamps.

The tour follows the release of DON’T BE DUMB, which surpassed one million Spotify pre-saves, making it the most pre-saved hip hop release in the platform’s history.

You can see all the tour dates below.