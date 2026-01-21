Virginia rapper B. Lotto continues his upward climb with the release of the hi-res visual for his single “A Playaz Move,” taken from his 2025 album Underground Lottery IV. Known for polished beat selection and refined lyricism, the Tidewater native uses the new visual to highlight his artistic growth and keep momentum strong into the new year.

Following hometown performances and philanthropic efforts, B. Lotto remains focused on delivering high quality content that reflects both ambition and authenticity. Underground Lottery IV showcases his signature balance of luxury and lived experience, positioning him among the next wave of Virginia artists pushing toward the mainstream.

New listeners can also explore standout tracks like “Bank Runna,” “City to City,” and “Reasons.”