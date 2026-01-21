Bruno Mars has returned to the top of the charts in historic fashion. His new single “I Just Might” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the singer’s 10th career chart-topper and his first to open at the summit. With the achievement, Mars now ties for the 10th most No. 1 hits in the chart’s history and becomes just the fourth solo male artist to reach double-digit leaders, alongside Drake, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder.

The song also premieres at No. 1 on the Hot R&B and Hip-Hop Songs chart, giving Mars his fifth leader there and his first debut at the top. “I Just Might” serves as the lead preview of his upcoming album The Romantic, scheduled for release on Feb. 27. The project will be Mars’ first solo studio album since 2016.

Released Jan. 9 via Atlantic Records, the track made an immediate impact. In its first tracking week, “I Just Might” earned 23.5 million official streams, reached 32.6 million in radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 13,000 copies in the United States. The milestone extends Mars’ career total to 40 weeks spent at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

The single becomes the 1,185th No. 1 hit in Hot 100 history and the 87th song ever to debut in the top spot. It is also the first No. 1 to feature the word “might” in its title, surpassing the previous high of The Cars’ “You Might Think,” which peaked at No. 7 in 1984.

“I Just Might” further solidifies Mars’ dominance on R&B charts, as it also enters at No. 1 on Hot R&B Songs, continuing a run of genre-defining hits that includes “That’s What I Like” and “Leave the Door Open.”