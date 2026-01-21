Bud Light is officially back for Super Bowl LX, reuniting longtime brand favorites Post Malone, Shane Gillis, and Peyton Manning for a new high-profile campaign ahead of the Big Game. The trio returns in a road trip-themed spot that highlights just how far fans will go for a crisp Bud Light.

In the commercial, the three stars travel together with a Bud Light keg in tow, continuing their growing Super Bowl legacy. The upcoming ad marks Peyton Manning’s fourth Super Bowl appearance with the brand, Post Malone’s fifth, and Shane Gillis’ second.

Beyond the commercial, Bud Light is offering fans nationwide $60 off Bud Light kegs to celebrate 60 years of Super Bowl history. Post Malone will also headline an exclusive Super Bowl weekend concert in San Francisco on February 6.