Coinbase has announced the debut of NBA Rookie Firsts, a premium four-part content series highlighting the next wave of NBA talent as they begin their professional journeys. The series centers on the pivotal moments that define a rookie’s entry into the league, capturing how young players navigate new visibility, pressure, and responsibility both on and off the court.

Positioned at the intersection of sports, culture, and innovation, NBA Rookie Firsts delivers candid, athlete led storytelling that offers fans a deeper look beyond game night performances. The first episode features standout rookie Kon Knueppel, documenting his early experiences adjusting to life in the NBA and the expectations that come with it.

“Your rookie year is full of new experiences, and a lot of people only see what happens on the court,” said Knueppel. “This series gives fans a more real look at what it’s like stepping into the league and everything that comes with that transition.”

The project builds on Coinbase’s multiyear partnership with the NBA and reinforces the brand’s focus on engaging younger players and fans through authentic storytelling.

“Rookies enter the league with immediate visibility and influence and their first year shapes how they approach both their careers and their finances,” said Gareth Kay, VP Brand. “At Coinbase, we’re focused on building the future of money, and this series allows us to align with the next generation of talent in a way that feels authentic, timely and culturally relevant.”

Additional episodes will roll out during the 2025 to 2026 NBA season, featuring Tyrese Proctor, Will Richard, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.