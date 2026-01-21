A federal copyright case tied to Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” music video has been formally closed after being dismissed with prejudice, according to filings in U.S. District Court in California.

The update was highlighted by the X account The OVO Docket @ovodocket, which unofficially tracks legal activity related to the Toronto icon.

Get this, the account stated, “The November 2025 copyright infringement lawsuit against Drake, UMG Recordings, and Republic Records over Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” music video has been DISMISSED with prejudice. Plaintiff never served the lawsuit on any defendants. There was no settlement paid.”

In case you missed this seemingly not to credible lawsuit, it was initially brought in November by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti, who alleged that a brief scene in the video infringed on his work. Galimberti accused Drake of “direct” infringement, claiming the display of firearms resembled imagery from his own photo series, “The Ameriguns.”

As previously stated, this lawsuit was dead on arrival. It was always going to be dismissed. We think the Plaintiff filed this lawsuit assuming the bad publicity would be enough to pressure/humiliate Drake into a settlement. Plaintiff was paid NOTHING. https://t.co/04d3F9DZwV — The OVO Docket (@OVODocket) January 21, 2026

When it comes to actual court records, they show the case never progressed beyond its early stages. None of the named defendants were served, and no agreements or payments were reached.

That’s key. You can’t generally sue people you do not serve. For the record, that’s not legal advice, just common sense.

Anyway, addressing speculation about the case, The OVO Docket added, “As previously stated, this lawsuit was dead on arrival. It was always going to be dismissed. We think the Plaintiff filed this lawsuit assuming the bad publicity would be enough to pressure/humiliate Drake into a settlement. Plaintiff was paid NOTHING.”

It’s important to note The OVO Docket proclaims in their bio they are the latest and most accurate legal news on Drake’s case against Universal Music Group (UMG) Not affiliated with Drake/OVO/UMG. So they try to be impartial, however the account most certainly slides for Drizzy in their voice. Tbh, nothing wrong with that in the era of 20v1.

What’s more, the account further clarified the procedural outcome, writing, “No, a dismissal with prejudice does not always mean a settlement was paid. Plaintiff can dismiss if they realize the case has no merit. The lawsuit was never served on any of the defendants. There is no joint stipulation in the docket indicating that the parties agreed to settle.”

Here’s what the official legal explanation says about a dismissal with prejudice:

This is a final court order that permanently ends a lawsuit, preventing the plaintiff from refiling the same claim ever again, acting as a final judgment on the merits of the case, unlike a dismissal without prejudice, which allows refiling after fixing issues.

The bottom line is the case is closed. Many fans and casuals alike are left wondering yet again if this whole weird elimination of Drake, is an actual thing. Way we see it, he’s been winning consistently, so not really.

Btw, just for fun, here’s some What Did I Miss? content, in case you missed it.