Game Changer: Stephen Curry Blurs the Lines in Federer’s Signature Kicks

January 21, 2026
Courtneyb

Stephen Curry has officially entered another level with his footwear game last night, sending shockwaves through the sneaker world before the game even started.

Ahead of tip-off, Curry was spotted warming up in Roger Federer’s signature On THE ROGER Pro Fire tennis shoes. This marks a historic milestone: the first time a professional basketball player has EVER worn On footwear on a court.

A New Era of Sneaker Free Agency

This move is a notable signal in Steph’s ongoing sneaker free agency era. It represents a bold moment where the traditional boundaries between performance, athlete, and brand continue to blur. By choosing a silhouette specifically engineered for the court—albeit a tennis court—Curry is rewriting the rules of what cross-sport performance looks like.

Precision Meets Versatility

Seeing Stephen lace up a tennis silhouette built for Federer’s level of precision adds a sophisticated new layer to the conversation around versatility and innovation.

  • Elite Engineering: The ROGER Pro Fire is designed for lateral stability and explosive movement.
  • Mutual Respect: Federer is a long-time fan of Stephen and understands exactly what is required for an elite athlete to perform in today’s high-stakes game.

Last night wasn’t just about a warm-up; it was a statement that for the greatest shooter of all time, the entire world of performance footwear is now his playground.