Stephen Curry has officially entered another level with his footwear game last night, sending shockwaves through the sneaker world before the game even started.

Ahead of tip-off, Curry was spotted warming up in Roger Federer’s signature On THE ROGER Pro Fire tennis shoes. This marks a historic milestone: the first time a professional basketball player has EVER worn On footwear on a court.

A New Era of Sneaker Free Agency

This move is a notable signal in Steph’s ongoing sneaker free agency era. It represents a bold moment where the traditional boundaries between performance, athlete, and brand continue to blur. By choosing a silhouette specifically engineered for the court—albeit a tennis court—Curry is rewriting the rules of what cross-sport performance looks like.

Precision Meets Versatility

Seeing Stephen lace up a tennis silhouette built for Federer’s level of precision adds a sophisticated new layer to the conversation around versatility and innovation.

Elite Engineering: The ROGER Pro Fire is designed for lateral stability and explosive movement.

The ROGER Pro Fire is designed for lateral stability and explosive movement. Mutual Respect: Federer is a long-time fan of Stephen and understands exactly what is required for an elite athlete to perform in today’s high-stakes game.

Last night wasn’t just about a warm-up; it was a statement that for the greatest shooter of all time, the entire world of performance footwear is now his playground.