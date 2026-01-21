IBM has unveiled GRAMMY IQ, a new fan engagement platform built with IBM watsonx that brings artificial intelligence directly into the Grammys digital ecosystem. As the Official AI and Cloud Partner of the Grammy Awards for nearly a decade, IBM is using agentic AI to transform the Recording Academy’s extensive music industry archives into interactive quizzes and experiences designed to test and deepen fans’ music knowledge.

“Our partnership with IBM continues to push the boundaries of how technology can celebrate and deepen the world’s connection to music,” said Adam Roth, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at the Recording Academy. “With GRAMMY® IQ built with watsonx, we’re not only unlocking the richness of our history and data—we’re inviting fans and members everywhere to engage with music in more meaningful, interactive and inspiring ways.”

GRAMMY IQ features an AI assistant embedded across Grammys digital channels, along with quizzes, leaderboards, and sweepstakes that encourage daily participation and social sharing. Powered by watsonx technologies, including IBM’s Granite 3.0 large language model, the platform generates questions, hints, and explanations using historical Grammys data. Top scores will be showcased on a dedicated leaderboard on Grammy.com.

“The Recording Academy and IBM are bringing fans closer to the music they love by leveraging AI with the Academy’s vast reserves of music industry data spanning all genres and generations,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Grammys, IBM will also collaborate with the GRAMMY Museum to reimagine Musical Crossroads, an interactive experience allowing visitors to explore nearly 200 genres through AI-powered discovery. Beyond fan engagement, IBM plans to modernize the Recording Academy’s digital membership tools, including portal upgrades and expanded language translations, further shaping how technology supports music culture worldwide.