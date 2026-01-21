Jadakiss has sparked excitement among hip hop fans with new claims about J. Cole’s next moves. During a recent episode of The Joe and Jada podcast, the veteran rapper suggested that Cole is gearing up for a major return with not one but two projects on the way.

According to Jadakiss, the long-awaited album The Fall-Off is still in the pipeline and will be accompanied by a separate mixtape. He added that the mixtape will feature production inspired by or drawn from The LOX’s catalog, hinting at a raw, nostalgic sound.

“He’s got… ‘The Fall-Off’, and he’s got a mixtape where he used some of The LOX [beats]… Cole is coming back in a major way… he’s coming crazy.”

While J. Cole has not confirmed the details, the comments have fueled speculation about his next era and creative direction.