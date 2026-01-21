Mary J. Blige recently stopped by SiriusXM’s Bevelations with Bevy Smith to promote her concert film Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Garden, and she did not hold back when discussing what fans can expect next.

During the conversation, the Grammy-winning icon previewed her upcoming Las Vegas residency, promising rare records, unexpected moments, and full fan participation. When asked if longtime favorites and lesser-known tracks would make the setlist, Blige made it clear the answer is yes.

“Absolutely. You’re going to get B-sides that you’re going to be like, ‘Oh my god.’ Like B-sides that I’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I missed this song? Why haven’t I…’ When I tell you the surprise that I’m… I have a surprise for the people. They’re going to bug out, and that’s that’s all I’m going to say. I have some surprises, but this one is going to have people like, ‘Oh.’”

She confirmed the surprise will happen immediately. “Yes, it is,” Blige said when asked if it would take place on opening night. “It’s happening on the first night.”

Fashion will also be part of the experience. Encouraging fans to embrace her legacy, Blige added, “The uniform look, you know, come out… Whatever era of Mary J. Blige that you know and remember, come correct.”