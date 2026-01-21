Michelob ULTRA is officially back on the Super Bowl stage, unveiling a new teaser that blends football’s biggest night with the excitement of the Olympic Winter Games. As the Official Beer Sponsor of Team USA, the brand continues to lean into elite athleticism and competitive spirit with its latest campaign.

Released today, the teaser titled “The Jump” merges two major sports moments by placing a high-energy ski sequence front and center. The spot follows a novice skier named Greg racing down the slopes as Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and Olympian and Stanley Cup champion T. J. Oshie look on in disbelief. As the run intensifies, the two remark, “there’s only one man who could’ve taught him that,” teasing the reveal of a mysterious fourth character.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick and F1, the teaser delivers cinematic visuals and adrenaline-fueled pacing. The ad serves as the next chapter in Michelob ULTRA’s ongoing celebration of Team USA, spotlighting perseverance, ambition, and friendly competition.

The brand’s Super Bowl return reinforces its growing presence in sports culture, connecting fans through shared moments across football, winter sports, and global competition.