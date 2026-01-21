Let’s clear the smoke. NBA YoungBoy is offering clarity on the meaning behind MASA, the title of his latest project, during a recent conversation with Complex. The phrase, short for Make America Slime Again, is less about government and more about hierarchy, loyalty, and command. When asked to explain the mindset, the Baton Rouge rapper was direct: “Follow whatever Trump applying. Enforce whatever Trump’s applying.”

Trump. Whatever he’s applying is what he said. Read that again.

NBA YoungBoy explains his "Make America Slime Again" album title:



"Follow whatever Trump applying… In every way… Enforce whatever Trump's applying. That's it."



(via @jrosethereturn / @ComplexMusic) pic.twitter.com/5Y9PnLzcm1 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 20, 2026

At 26, and fresh off a year where he was widely labeled Best Rapper Alive, YoungBoy continues to lean into provocation as part of his public identity. While he declined to discuss any personal relationship with President Donald Trump, the reference is not new in his work. Earlier this year, he rapped on “XXX,” “Whatever Trump doin’, b*tch it’s good for the youngins (All Hail Trump).” The line, like the album title, functions more as metaphor than endorsement. His music consistently centers on dominance, allegiance, and survival rather than traditional political messaging.

The interview arrives during a period of expansion for the artist. Beyond music, YoungBoy has launched a production banner called 38 Films, signaling a push into film and long-form storytelling. The company’s first project is a documentary produced with Foundation Media Partners that will trace his life and career. Directed by Nico Ballesteros of In Whose Name?, the film aims to show the person behind the persona.

Patrick Hughes, chief executive of Foundation Media Partners, summed up the approach: “NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist; he’s a cultural force.” The documentary follows the release of Slime Cry, his ninth studio album, and underscores an era where YoungBoy’s ambitions stretch well beyond the recording booth.