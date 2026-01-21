Netflix Is a Joke Fest is officially back, bigger, louder, and packed with even more star power. Netflix’s global comedy celebration returns for its third run, turning Los Angeles into a nonstop hub of laughter for a full week. Produced by Netflix in partnership with Live Nation, the festival brings together legendary comedians, breakout voices, and fan favorite performers across the city’s most iconic stages.

This year’s edition features more than 350 live events, including stand-up showcases, variety shows, comedy podcast tapings, screenings, and exclusive experiences tied to popular Netflix series and films. Over 35 venues will host events, ranging from the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, and Intuit Dome to beloved comedy institutions like The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, and Hollywood IMPROV.

“What makes this fest so special is the sense of community—it’s a rare moment where the comedy industry and the fans come together in one place. We’re not just putting on shows; we’re creating one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate the range, depth, and sheer brilliance of the comedy world right now,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix VP of Comedy Series.

“In just 4 years, Netflix Is a Joke Fest has grown into the world’s biggest celebration of comedy,” added Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “This year, we’re bringing together legends, trailblazers, and the next generation of voices for an entire week of unforgettable moments across Los Angeles.”

Festival highlights include Night of Too Many Stars hosted by Jon Stewart, Funny AF with Kevin Hart, Katt Williams live at Intuit Dome, and Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’n Out. Tickets go on sale January 23 at 10 a.m. PT via NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.