For the first time since 2011 and the 11th time since 1970, the NFL Conference Championship round will feature four teams that were not part of last season’s final four. Sunday’s slate includes the New England Patriots visiting the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game and the Los Angeles Rams traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

This postseason has already delivered historic drama. There have been 15 fourth-quarter lead changes, the most ever in an NFL postseason, along with six games decided by four points or fewer, tying the marks set in 2006 and 2021. The championship round will showcase elite balance, featuring three of the league’s top scoring offenses and three of its top four scoring defenses from the regular season.

AFC Championship Game

New England enters Denver with a 16-3 record after postseason wins over the Chargers and Texans. The Patriots are making their 16th Conference Championship appearance and could cap a remarkable turnaround after finishing last in their division a year ago. Head coach Mike Vrabel has already joined rare company with 16 total wins in his first season with the franchise.

Denver advanced with a dramatic overtime victory against Buffalo and now looks to add to its strong Conference Championship history. Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham could make history as the first quarterback to start a Conference Championship game with fewer than five career starts, while head coach Sean Payton aims to become one of the few coaches to lead multiple franchises to the Super Bowl.

NFC Championship Game

The NFC West rivals will meet for a third time this season after splitting their regular-season series. The Rams enter as a Wild Card team, having won postseason overtime games against Carolina and Chicago. Los Angeles is seeking its fifth Super Bowl appearance since realignment.

Seattle returns to the Conference Championship round after a dominant Divisional win over San Francisco. The Seahawks led the NFL in scoring defense, setting up a classic matchup against the league’s top scoring offense in the Rams.

The game also highlights youthful coaching leadership, with Sean McVay and Mike Macdonald both under 40. Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold could become the latest player to lead a team to the Super Bowl in his first season with a franchise, adding another layer of intrigue to a championship weekend defined by parity and possibility.